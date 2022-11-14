'We stopped taking new patients': Clinic feels effects with flu season wearing on

Over the weekend, Lakeside Medical Clinic saw wait times of six to seven hours as the flu season continues to impact the province, according to Dr. Adam Ogieglo.

"We were open for 12 hours on Saturday and Sunday and we stopped taking new patients about five hours into that [on Sunday], said Dr.Ogieglo. "Most of the swabs that I did last week had been coming back for influenza and so we're seeing lots of circulating flu."

Dr.Ogieglo says most people are coming in with concerns for their children with many searching for children's flu medications.

"Their kid has fever ongoing for a few days and they want to get them checked. They're worried about their breathing, want their lungs listened to or the ears looked at," said Dr.Ogieglo. "Had a few requests for how can I get Tylenol? Where can I find it?"

His advice to people is for them and their children to get their flu shots.

"Out of the people that I saw and swabbed last week, none of them had their flu shot."

PHARMACIES OVERWHELMED WITH DEMAND

Saskatoon Family Pharmacy is feeling the effects of the flu season, receiving 100-150 calls per day for children's Tylenol and Advil.

"We pretty much can't get any medication for those right now," said Saskatoon Family Pharmacy pharmacists Jaclyn Katelnikoff.

On Monday, Health Canada announced that it has secured a foreign supply of children’s acetaminophen.

Currently, the pharmacy has started making a compound fever medication that contains the same ingredients for children's Tylenol and Advil.

"We're doing whatever we can to keep up, to make sure that we can keep providing for the kids that are sick right now.”

The pharmacy is one of only a handful in the city with the proper facility to make the compound formula.

Azhar Javed who has a two, six and nine-year-old sick at home is grateful for the compound after searching high and low for flu medication.

"I went to six stores this morning, and no one has Tylenol or Advil available," said Javed. "Pretty much a relief, at least we are good for a few days."

This incoming supply of children's Advil and Tylenol will be available for retail purchase or for parents to access at community pharmacies "in the coming weeks."