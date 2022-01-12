'We thought it was a good idea to get the shot before going back to school': GO-VAXX bus visits Aylmer

In a town known for vaccine hesitancy, the provincial GO-VAXX bus made a stop in Aylmer, Ont. on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 Omicron surge.

The provincial government says in its efforts to ensure that first, second and booster doses are easily and conveniently accessible they have converted four GO buses to serve as mobile vaccine clinics -- offering up to 300 vaccine appointment daily to anyone over the age of five

"We thought it was a good idea to get the shot before going back to school on Monday," said Andrew and Milo Kudelka from London

Karyn Letendre from Langton also attended the mobile clinic and said, “We want to make sure our kids are safe for their return back to school."

The area that is lagging behind in vaccinations, has a COVID-19 fatality rate that is higher than the provincial average and is reporting its highest weekly positivity rate at 24.4 per cent.

The fatality rate has also had a sharp increase at 1.4 per cent, higher than the provincial average of 1.2 per cent. This includes nine deaths in the past three days.

Male, 60s, Oxford County

Female, 80s, Oxford County

Male, 70s, Secord Trails outbreak

Male, 50s, Elgin County

Female, 80s, Caressant Care Bonnie Place

Male, 80s, Secord Trails

Female, 90s, Terrace Lodge

Female, 70s, Oxford County

Female, 60s, Oxford County

"We are trying to get remote communities that are outliers as best as we can to increase the uptake in vaccination in our area," said Susan MacIsaac, South West Public Health program director.

Although the GO VAXX bus was at an opportune location for those in the Aylmer area, appointments were open to anyone from southern Ontario.

“Our original vaccines were booked for two weeks from now and I called the provincial hotline number and we were able to bump it up to today," said Tara King from Norwhich.

The GO-VAXX buses have administered approximately 34,000 doses since August 2021.