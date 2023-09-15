'We thought maybe it was an earthquake': Car crashes into a home in Ottawa's south end

It was a dramatic wake up call for a family living in Ottawa's south end, when a car crashed into the back of their home.

"It was a really loud crash," Stacey Smith said about the damage to her home on Cotters Crescent Friday morning. "At first, we thought maybe it was an earthquake, and then my uncle started yelling, "There's a car in the living room."

Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car slamming into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.

Ottawa fire spokesperson Nick DeFazio says the driver of the vehicle was travelling along Uplands Drive when the car crashed through a fence and struck the back of the home.

"It looks like the car came right through, blew through the foliage that was here, the fence, lilac trees and straight into the living room," Smith said.

There were five people inside the home at the time of the crash.

"My parents helped the driver out of the car; we brought him inside and treated him for shock waiting for the paramedics," Smith said.

Ottawa police say officers were called to the scene in relation to a collision. No injuries have been reported.

"It sounded like a big rumbling, banging noise," said Sylvia, who lives next door.

DeFazio tells CTV News Ottawa the family will be temporarily displaced from the home because the structural integrity of the home has been compromised.

The Ottawa Fire Service structural collapse team started "shoring up the house immediately and removed the occupants from the house," DeFazio said Friday afternoon.

Neighbours say they've had concerns about speeding in the area in the past.

"Cars go by really fast on Uplands; they just go fast, both ways," said one resident.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling

