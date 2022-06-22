'We thought we had it right, clearly we did not': Controversial museum project stopped, premier says

A controversial multimillion-dollar project is being stopped for the time being, with British Columbia's premier saying his government made the "wrong call."

“We thought we had it right, clearly we did not,” John Horgan said at a news conference about the plan for the Royal B.C. Museum.

The work is being stopped following outcry from the public, he said. Instead, the province will "go back to the drawing board" by launching a consultation process.

The museum will continue operations and will not be closing this fall, as previously planned.

Horgan said museum operators have agreed to the new plan, and that "all options are on the table."

The change in plans was announced at a news conference Wednesday, during which the premier said he tries to act in the best interest of residents of the province, and "that involves listening."

Last month, the NDP government released thousands of pages of documents supporting its decision to replace the museum at a cost of approximately $800 million.

It had also considered renovating and repairing the current building, which would cost about $300 million.

Both taxpayers and the Opposition Liberals have been critical of the replacement plan, saying that money would be better spent elsewhere.

The decision comes at a time where inflation is approaching record highs, gas prices are regularly breaking records and many are unable to find a family doctor.

A recent poll suggested as much as 69 per cent of British Columbians opposed the rebuild.

The Angus Reid Institute's Shachi Kurl told CTV News Vancouver last week that the public was asking why the project was a priority at a time when residents have higher priorities.

"They famously like to say they don't pay attention to polls, but I think they know they've stepped in the glue on this one," she said.

Horgan himself said the announcement "landed with a thud" back in May, and acknowledged the response was "profound," but at the time did not suggest any change to the plan.

But that was before a poll from the same institute on Horgan's approval rating suggested affordability, the museum plan and the family doctor shortage were changing opinions on the premier.

The poll released in mid-June suggested 48 per cent of people in the province approved of the NDP leader, down seven per cent from his rating in January.

The BC Liberals released an attack ad the same day, painting Horgan as out of touch because of the decision to spend nearly a billion dollars on the museum upgrade when many have been struggling to pay for groceries and gas.

"Mark my words, Friday, May 13th, is the day that the NDP really have signed their own death warrant as a political party," Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said.

It's a message echoed by the B.C. Greens following Wednesday's announcement. The party said in a statement that the rebuild never should have been a focus this year, writing, "Now is the time to demonstrate that they are going to focus on helping people.

"Health care in B.C. worsens every day, communities continue to suffer from climate emergencies and the affordability crisis is intensifying."

Leader Sonia Furstenau did commend Horgan for re-evaluating, but questioned why it took weeks of "massive public outcry and political calculations."

Green MLA Adam Olsen said what the NDP is doing now is "damage control."

He was also critical of the decision to suggest the rebuild was "an act of Reconciliation," describing that as hurtful, and called on the NDP to be transparent and clear about what consultation and engagement will look like moving forward.

