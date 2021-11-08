'We tried for normal': What Remembrance Day will look like during the pandemic

2021 will mark the second year Remembrance Day services won’t look “normal” in Windsor.

“We did have a plan,” says Paul Lauzon, president of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee “We tried for normal but it wasn’t in the cards this year.”

Lauzon says even though Ontario has eased restrictions on public gatherings, they still cannot have their military parade nor can they welcome a childrens’ choir to sing the national anthem.

At least this year, the guests of honour will be in attendance.

“We’ll have the chairs set up (and) we’ll have chairs for over 50 veterans,” says Lauzon.

The traditional “fly over” by historical aircraft will proceed as normal.

Unlike last year, when the public was discouraged from coming to the cenotaph, Lauzon says all are welcome, but they must stay physically distant and wear a mask.

“We do care and we’ll always care and we’ll never forget,” says Lauzon.

He is hopeful next year, will be back to pre-pandemic normals with no condoning off veterans and dignitaries and the public won’t have to wear a mask or stay six feet apart.

The Royal Canadian Legion welcomed back the public Sunday, with a service at many branches.

“Its important for me and i think for all Canadians to take the time to reflect upon those who have served,” says Morris Brause, First-vice president of Branch 594 in Windsor.

Brause hopes in addition to thinking about veterans of the great wars, people will also think of the next generation of veterans.

“A lot of people think of veterans as the 80 and 90 year old person. We have 20 year old veterans in Canada who have served overseas,” says Brause

CTV News Windsor will carry a livestream of Thursday’s ceremony at the downtown Windsor cenotaph on this website.