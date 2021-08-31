'We understand this is disappointing': UWindsor’s Lancerpalooza postponed
First time and returning students will have to wait to experience the University of Windsor Students’ Alliances' “Lancerpalooza.”
Organizers say after consulting with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit they have decided to postpone the evening event.
UWSA website states “It is our number one priority to not only make sure we are sticking with our commitment to improve your student experience, but to also deliver these experiences safely.”
“We understand this is disappointing,” the statement goes on to say. “When we started planning these events over a month and a half ago, it was with the anticipation that Ontario would be able to return to business as usual, but things are changing rapidly here in our community, we acknowledge that, and are taking a proactive approach which ultimately led to this decision.”
Welcome Week is scheduled from Sept. 4 to Sept. 9.
Details of other events can be found here.
In the meantime, organizers encourage all students to get vaccinated before committing to participation in any in-person events at UWindsor or off-campus or attending UWindsor campus for any reason.
