'We’ve always battled back': Confidence high in Hurricanes locker room despite being down 2-0 in series

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have returned home from Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 in the first round of the WHL playoffs after dropping Games 1 and 2 to the Oil Kings.

The 'Canes scored just one goal in the first two contests so for them, it’s all about turning this series around on home ice.

The first two games in Edmonton simply didn't pan out the way the Hurricanes would have hoped. They were outscored 8-1 and find themselves down 2-0 in the series, but head coach Brent Kisio says his group is still very much alive.

“You know, we've been a team that for some reason falls behind and obviously we've fallen behind in this series, but we've always battled back,” said Kisio.

“Right when we think we're out of a game we find a way to get back into it and it’s going to have to be the same this series. We've fallen behind, we're playing a very, very good hockey club, one of the best on our side, but we still believe in ourselves and we think we can get it done.”

The Hurricanes will have the support of their home fans cheering them on in playoff contention for the first time since 2019, which could be the boost the team needs to shift the momentum in the series.

“We’ve been so good at home for so long,” said Kisio

“Our group kind of thrives off of this building and the emotion that our fans bring and I think it’s the first time in playoffs in a long time, and if I know Lethbridge and I know our fans, they'll be rocking.”

Kisio knows the importance of his group not getting ahead of themselves, and taking it one game at a time.

“The first things first is win a game in this series and get back in it,” he said.

“They did a good job defending their home ice, we just have to win one game and that’s Game 3 and get the series back at 2-1.”

Goaltending hasn't been an issue for Lethbridge thus far in this series, as Bryan Thomson has made 83 saves on the 89 shots he's faced through the opening two games. The 6'5" netminder says he's up against some tough competition when it comes to the Oil Kings’ starting goalie, Sebastian Cossa, but he has a game plan heading into Game 3.

“Obviously he's a good goalie and you can't take that away from him, so seeing him down at the other end, you just have to step up to the challenge and match his gameplay as well,” he said.

Right-winger Tyson Laventure has been the only Hurricane to solve Cossa through Games 1 and 2. He says his entire team has to be better if they want to claw back into the opening round of the post season.

“We can't win if we don't start scoring here, that’s the biggest thing, and then we've got to tighten up a few details but I think we just have to keep our effort up and not get down coming into these next two,” said Laventure.

Game 3 between the Oil Kings and Hurricanes gets underway at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while the teams will do battle once again for Game 4 at the Enmax Centre on Thursday, once again a 7 p.m. puck drop.