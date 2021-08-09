'We've closed': Labour shortages forcing Ontario restaurants to scale back operating hours

It could be years before Ontario’s restaurant industry fully bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic in large part due to labour shortages.

This summer, that means some Ontario restaurants are scaling back hours because they cannot find enough people to work.

“Opportunity is what we’re missing. We’ve closed five shifts Sunday, and then Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday lunches and this is a big time of year for us so it’s taking away a little bit of revenue,” Wayne Humphrey, general manager at the Lakefield Restaurant in Lakefield, Ont., told CTV News Toronto Monday.

The establishment, which relies on summer cottagers in the Kawarthas, has been trying to hire more staff — while employees worked long hours to keep up with demand — but was forced to change course.

“I’m down probably three cooks in my kitchen right now, so it gets tough and you can’t keep asking them to perform at that level and expect the same thing coming out of the kitchen, so we made the decision to give them a rest and modify our hours,” Humphrey said.

After long indoor dining shutdowns in Toronto, the Lakeview is no longer always open.

Right now, its hours have been reduced by more than half because of staffing shortages.

The diner is looking forward to making milkshakes around the clock once again if it can find the people and says it’s willing to train anyone.

“I hired my neighbour’s son because I wasn’t getting any hits on Indeed, that’s for sure. We are actively hiring. There’s been a really slow start to phase three. It’s really challenging,” Fran Bell, general manager and owner of The Lakeview, told CTV News Toronto Monday.

“I think in general people are reevaluating their goals and drives while things are feeling so tenuous anyway … I think people can afford to be a bit choosy how they spend their time,” Bell said.

Restaurants Canada says the problem goes beyond Ottawa extending employment insurance benefits, which can provide workers affected by the pandemic more than a thousand dollars a month.

“The hesitation in case we get a fourth wave, they have to close again. Some people are wondering whether they want to take these jobs. The other thing they’re facing is they are also trying to get people in the middle of the summer. They didn’t start looking until near the end of July. People had already made plans … It’s just a tough time to find people,” Central Canada Vice President James Rilett said.

Rilett said many who previously worked in the industry have also moved on to other careers.

He said the biggest help would be if the Ontario government ensured restaurants stayed open moving forward during the pandemic.

The shortage means some owners are stepping to fill shifts and get work done.

“Noon to 4 a.m. is not strange for us. Even after you’ve done service, cleared the drinks, hauled in all the tables and chairs from outside, locked up, you look at a sink full of dishes that has to be done by the morning,” Shamez Amlani, owner of La Palette, a French bistro on Queen Street West, said. La Palette has been in business for 21 years.

“For those who love this job, it is more than sustainable. It pays well, you can bring your personality to the table. It can be fun. The hours are hard but there’s a lot of camaraderie. At the same time, there’s only so many of us to go around.”

Short-term, there are no guarantees about possible fourth wave closures, and with that in mind, some restauranteurs say it’s going to take years before staffing levels and the industry fully bounce back.

“At this point, we’ve given up on worrying because it’s your own heart attack … This business may not return to its full robustness yet. People need to figure out what they are going to do with their lives,” Amlani said.