'We've effectively doubled': U of S president looks back on decades of growth

As 2023 comes to a close, the president of the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is looking back on a busy and successful year.

With record enrolment, academic and athletic excellence and world recognition, Peter Stoicheff says there’s a lot to be proud of.

And as the city and province continue to grow, so too does the university — at a rate of three per cent.

“We're now at about 27,000 students,” said Stoicheff.

“When I started here in 1986, I think it was around 14,000 or something like that. So we've effectively doubled.”

While growth is a good thing, those students need to live somewhere. With student residences at full capacity, Stoicheff admits they’re always looking at increasing the number of residences made available for students.

“It's not a crisis here yet the way it has been at some other campuses, but it can be challenging for students,” he said. “So we're always looking at that.”

The university’s ranking has shot up 128 spots in the QS World University Rankings, and more than 100 spots in the Times Higher Education rankings. Stoicheff says that benefits the university as well as the graduates who are looking to further their education.

“Students from around the world, when they aspire to come to a Canadian university will look at those rankings and they'll make their decisions accordingly,” said Stoicheff.

“Students from here who get an undergraduate degree, who want to go on to do some other kind of degree at some other kind of university in Canada or anywhere else in the world — that university will be looking at how the university they got their undergrad degree from is ranked,” he said.

“And so for the benefit of students, for the benefit of us being able to attract world class faculty from all over the place which we are doing and have been doing. You want to be as high in the rankings as you possibly can and then it's also kind of a point of pride as well.”

This year, two U of S grads were awarded Rhodes Scholarships, bringing the total to 75 in the university’s history.

Stoicheff says with only 11 awarded across Canada each year, having two recipients at the U of S shows the quality of students on campus.

“I was an English prof. for years, I saw great students here,” Stoicheff told CTV News.

“I had come from the University of Toronto, and before that, Queens where I did my undergraduate education. I taught at the University of Toronto. The best students here take their place with the best students at the best universities anywhere.”

Looking ahead, Stoicheff says the announcement of a Sask. Polytechnic campus adjacent to the university and Innovation Park will further advance Saskatoon as a tech hub.

“Saskatoon is the second fastest growing IT hub in the country,” he said. “The venture capital investment here has risen over the last five years at a greater rate than anywhere else in North America. There's a lot of high tech, great work going on here.”

The university is partly funded by the provincial government, but Stoicheff says with a growing campus, they need to fundraise.

“Our goal is an ambitious one of $500 million. We're just close to 80 per cent of the way to reaching that. And we've got a lot of projects.”

Like a lot of things in this province, Stoicheff says the university flies under the radar. But he’s excited to see what 2024 brings, including the USports Womens’ Hockey Championship in March.