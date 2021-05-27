We've got sunny skies and climbing highs: This is your Saskatoon forecast
The heavy rain is a thing of the past, as we’ve got warm temperatures and sunny skies to heat things up in Saskatoon as we wrap up the work week.
Thursday will see a high of 19, with similar temperatures Friday and Saturday. Things climb Sunday with a high of 22, before spiking to 27 Monday and 29 Tuesday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: 19
Evening: 10
Friday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 20
Saturday - Sunny
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 19