We've got sunny skies and climbing highs: This is your Saskatoon forecast

The heavy rain is a thing of the past, as we’ve got warm temperatures and sunny skies to heat things up in Saskatoon as we wrap up the work week.

Thursday will see a high of 19, with similar temperatures Friday and Saturday. Things climb Sunday with a high of 22, before spiking to 27 Monday and 29 Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 19

Evening: 10

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Sunny

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19