'We want to make sure we’re protected': Londoners over 18 get fourth vaccine

Thursday is the first day those 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive a second booster [fourth dose] at COVID-19 vaccination centres in Ontario.

In London, a line of about 40 people formed just before opening at the Western Fair District Agriplex vaccination centre on Florence Street.

Some people had set appointments, but others, including Tyler Jollymore, were hoping for a walk-in opening.

“We want to make sure we’re protected. My mom has health issues, so got to make sure she stays up-to-date,” Hollymore told CTV News.

Andrea Worthy was in line with her husband Kevin and daughter Rebecca and says they booked online appointments the moment they became eligible.

“It’s recommended and we think it is important. We definitely do not want to catch COVID. We’ve been lucky enough, or the entire family has been lucky enough, not to catch it,” said Worthy.

But not all are expected to act as quickly as the Worthy family.

A new bivalent vaccine is likely on the horizon. It is expected to better target the Omicron variant.

As a result, Ontarians may be left wondering whether they should wait for the new vaccine instead of getting their second booster.

But the Medical Officer of Health for the London area suggests proceeding if three to five months have passed since your first booster.

“Getting your first or second booster dose of vaccine helps to ensure that individuals have optimal protection for the summer months and into early fall,” said Dr. Alex Summers on Wednesday.While he waited for the line to move, Jollymore agreed he can’t wait for a day when he won’t need to get another dose.

“That’s the dream, but right now, we just got to do what we can to stay safe,” he said.

One person who received their fourth dose of a vaccine at the Agriplex on Thursday told CTV News they were told by a staff member that there are typically 300 appointments a day, but 700 were booked so extra staff were brought in to handle the increase as well as walk-in appointments.

Appointments to get a vaccine can be booked through the Middlesex-London Health Unit's website or by calling 226-289-3560.