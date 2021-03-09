A part owner of the nail salon raided by Edmonton police last weekend says he's sorry for violating COVID-19 restrictions and blamed the decision on financial strains caused by the pandemic.

Edmonton police estimate up to 200 people went to a party at Khrome Beauty Lounge in Ellwood Corner early Sunday morning.

CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene as police, who had received a tip of an "after-hours club," put an end to the party and interrogated people in violation of the Public Health Act.

On Monday, Khrome Beauty Lounge part owner Farida Hussaini, who owns 50 per cent of the business with her husband, told CTV News they decided to host private events to groups of 15 people to make money and cover the $10,000 rent.

Hussaini and her husband, Ahmad Imran, say there were no more than 50 people at the party.

"We thought it was harmless at first," Imran told CTV News on Tuesday. "We were practicing social distancing, but unfortunately things got out of hand."

The salon has gotten close to 100 negative messages and owners have received death threats, Hussaini said.

"We did this because we were desperate," Imran said. "Our business was slow. We opened in the middle of the pandemic.

"What we did was not right. We take full responsibility. My wife and I are very ashamed of what happened."

EPS are still investigating the private party and it's unknown if or when fines will be handed out.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn and David Ewasuk