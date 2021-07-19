'We were outnumbered': Police break up party with over 2,000 guests in Whitby, Ont.
A party in Whitby that hosted some 2,000 guests was broken up by Durham Regional Police Sunday night.
It happened on Ashburn Road, between Brawley and Columbus roads, at what police described as a large house on a 15-acre property.
“We were notified of this ongoing party and our officers attended to keep the peace and maintain order,” Acting Sgt. George Tudos told CTV News Toronto Monday morning.
“Obviously, from the number of people that were at that party, we were outnumbered,” Tudos said.
A number of vehicles were seen in the area of the party and Tudos said that guests were also being shuttled in from another location.
Police were able to eventually disperse the crowd and Tudos said that guests cooperated “for the most part.”
Tudos said that police received calls about an impaired driver in the area and one person was arrested. There was another call that paramedics attended for a drug overdose, Tudos said.
Outdoor gatherings are permitted in Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan, but only up to 100 people.
An investigation into the party is ongoing. No other charges have been laid at this time.
-
Toronto International Film Festival to open with 'Dear Evan Hansen'The adaptation of Broadway hit and Tony-winner "Dear Evan Hansen," Edgar Wright's '60s London-themed "Last Night in Soho," and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" are just a few of the major films coming to the Toronto International Film Festival this September.
-
Camp stove allegedly causes fire along B.C. highway; suspect could be fined more than $1,000A man could be forced to pay more than $1,000 after a fire was started in a ditch along a B.C. highway over the weekend.
-
Police seek witnesses, dash cam footage of deadly dirt bike crashInvestigators are asking witnesses of a deadly collision in Georgina on Sunday to come forward with any information.
-
Next exit to 'Cronwall': Misspelled sign on Highway 417 to be replacedOntario's Ministry of Transportation says a temporary sign on Highway 417 that misspells the name of Cornwall as 'Cronwall' will be replaced.
-
University of Regina hosting hundreds of northern Sask. wildfire evacueesThe University of Regina is hosting more than 450 people from the Shoal Lake Cree Nation and the Red Earth Cree Nation who have evacuated their homes due to wildfires in the area.
-
N.S. election: Tory leader keeps candidate despite 2018 post threatening cyclistsA Progressive Conservative candidate's threatening online rant from 2018 against Nova Scotia cyclists that surfaced this week is "disturbing," says the co-president of the provincial cycling association.
-
Winnipeg man charged for social media threats against feminists, policeA Winnipeg man has been charged for making social media threats against the Winnipeg Police Service and feminists.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for Prince Albert, Sask. homicide arrested in NunavutPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a Prince Albert homicide has been arrested in Nunvaut.
-
Funding for youth mental health services in Alberta to be announced Tuesday afternoonAlberta’s government is set to speak on funding that will improve mental health services for youth in the province.