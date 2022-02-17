After receiving several fines for COVID-19 protocol violations in December 2021, small business owners in Port Stanley feel like they were targeted unfairly.

Wendy Kipp, the owner of James Street Home Decor, was one of 11 businesses that were fined in December.

“We did not have a workplace safety plan posted at the front so we got a $1,000 fine," said Kipp. “We heard through our councillor yesterday morning that it was going to be another blitz in Port Stanley."

The Port Stanley Business Improvement Association (BIA) recently alerted locals that provincial inspectors might return before the end of the month.

Provincial inspectors who are part of a multi-ministry team made their way through Elgin County as part of a campaign intended to educate on COVID-19 safety requirements and enforce them.

When he saw that other areas were not visited by inspectors, Central Elgin’s Deputy Mayor Tom Marks, believes they were targeted.

"We want to be treated equal," he said.

Marks told CTV News that he discovered neighbouring towns were not visited by provincial inspectors.

He believes their locals were treated unfairly and the situation should have been approached differently.

“It became apparent that there was maybe an overzealous enforcement officer. I did find out he came from the Essex/Windsor area and was probably paid overtime to drive here and lay these fines,” said Marks. "The toughest job is being a small business owner," he added.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development confirmed the multi-ministry team visited businesses in the Southwestern Public Health Unit at the request of the health unit.

The 782 Tap House down the street from Kipp's store was also ticketed after they were told their servers were not wearing safety goggles.

“… which is okay if that's what the rules are however there wasn’t anyone uniform place to find that information," said the owner Jay Maccaskill.

It came as a shock to many like Maccaskill who thought they were following all of the right protocols.

According to the owner, the inspection officer took issue with the fact that they didn't have certain pieces of paper related to COVID protocols on their front entrance door.

“I don't understand why they would come unless it's just to try and get one more fine out of the small town that we are.”

As the province fast forwards its reopening plan and lifts proof of vaccination requirements in March, business owners are hoping there isn't another blitz coming to Port Stanley.