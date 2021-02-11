The owners of a Saskatoon bar facing a hefty fine are planning to fight the citation in court.

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government said a $14,000 fine had been issued to Bud's on Broadway for allegedly failing to abide by COVID-19-related public health orders.

However, the bar says it was "unfairly cited" in connection to "spacing regulations."

"Owners and management would like to assure all patrons that we are following and complying with all COVID-19 regulations," the bar said in a Facebook post.

In the post, the bar claims that health officials inspected the bar two weeks prior to the fine and confirmed all tables were spaced adequately and the establishment was in compliance with the current public health order.

"Then two weeks they returned and fined us on spacing violations when no spacing changes had been made from the prior inspection," the post said.

"We will be defending our position in court."

Last month, two other Saskatoon bars were slapped with similar fines.