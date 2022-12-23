'We were ushered out like cattle': Oversold flight ruins Cape Breton family’s vacation

A Cape Breton woman and her family are stuck in Halifax after she says an airline oversold their flight by 40 tickets.

Robin King says they waited for four hours in a boarding area at Halifax Stanfield International Airport before an airline representative made the announcement.

“For four hours they knew, and they let us sit there,” said King. “They call our family over; they say, ‘We don’t have room for you. You are not boarding with us today.’”

She says her family of 12 was supposed to fly to Orlando, Fla., for a Disney vacation.

“[The airline] wouldn’t talk to us. We were ushered out like cattle with police officers,” said King.

With at least a four-hour drive back to Cape Breton, King says they don’t have a hotel room and don’t know what to do.

“I’m mad, and I have children who are devastated,” said King. “It was just unnecessarily handled.”

Her family planned the trip three years ago, but COVID-19 derailed it.

“We were ready to go, and they failed us, and we have nowhere to go now.”