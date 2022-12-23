'We were ushered out like cattle': Oversold flight ruins Cape Breton family’s vacation
A Cape Breton woman and her family are stuck in Halifax after she says an airline oversold their flight by 40 tickets.
Robin King says they waited for four hours in a boarding area at Halifax Stanfield International Airport before an airline representative made the announcement.
“For four hours they knew, and they let us sit there,” said King. “They call our family over; they say, ‘We don’t have room for you. You are not boarding with us today.’”
She says her family of 12 was supposed to fly to Orlando, Fla., for a Disney vacation.
“[The airline] wouldn’t talk to us. We were ushered out like cattle with police officers,” said King.
With at least a four-hour drive back to Cape Breton, King says they don’t have a hotel room and don’t know what to do.
“I’m mad, and I have children who are devastated,” said King. “It was just unnecessarily handled.”
Her family planned the trip three years ago, but COVID-19 derailed it.
“We were ready to go, and they failed us, and we have nowhere to go now.”
-
Toronto's mayor urges people to remember the less fortunate, those who are struggling this ChristmasToronto’s mayor is wishing everyone a joyful Christmas with family and friends, but is also reminding people to remember the less fortunate and those who are struggling at this time of the year.
-
Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond sends 1 to hospital in serious condition, EHS saysOne person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond, B.C.
-
Catholics return to GTA churches for full-capacity Christmas massesFor the first time since December 2019, St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica is welcoming a full house of worshippers this Christmas Eve.
-
Heavy downpour creates more havoc on Metro Vancouver roadsFollowing a day filled with a messy mix of snow and freezing rain, much of Metro Vancouver experienced warmer temperatures with non-stop rainfall Saturday.
-
Local community supports Burnaby family displaced by fireAllison Wale, a single mother of three, feared she and her children would be stuck outside in the cold without a place to stay, but thanks to the generous support of the local community, they have a roof over their heads for Christmas.
-
Inflation making holiday shoppers more intentional about gift-giving this year: expertsWith inflation cutting into many personal budgets this holiday season, local businesses and a retail expert say shoppers are being more intentional about their gift choices and how much they are spending.
-
Calgary shoppers hustle for last-minute gifts at the mallCF Chinook Centre saw thousands of people looking for last-minute Christmas gifts as the holidays approached.
-
New association to help people from southern India settle in Greater SudburyThe Sudbury Malayala Samajam is hosting a cultural event Tuesday at the Caruso Club. It's called Holy Daze and is Christmas and New Years celebration featuring southern India food, music and traditions.
-
Flood watches issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley amid stormThe B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches for several regions of the Lower Mainland, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.