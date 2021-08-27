'We were very concerned': Boys rescued at Cape Breton beach after current forces them into deep waters

A quiet, sunny afternoon at Mira Gut Beach quickly became a different story earlier this week after two boys started to drift out to sea.

“The first boy was bobbing under and we were very concerned we weren't going to get to him in time, luckily we did,” says Diana Mackinnon Furlong, one of the rescuers. “The second boy, who I thought was an adult, was actually a 12-year-old boy who has autism and he was just floating gleefully out to sea.”

Furlong, who knows the area well, says the currents are strong and every second counts when somebody is in trouble.

“The police arrived on the side in which the incident was. The paramedics came to this side. Thankfully the situation was not as bad as it could've been,” said Furlong.

The bridge that connects the community over the Mira River was taken out four years ago and is currently being replaced. Furlong says that may be why emergency responders went separate ways.

“They don't have it designated Mira Gut South or Mira Gut North, so when an ambulance is dispatched to the Mira Gut Beach they come here,” says Furlong.

Councillor for the area James Edwards says the rescue was a coordinated effort. He added that first responders were dispatched to both sides of the river.

“My understanding is the first responders; one group went to one side of the river and one to the other side of the river, knowing that the bridge was out,” explained Edwards.

The MLA for the area says plans are underway to construct a boat slip to allow emergency responders easier access to the water.

Meanwhile, the new bridge is expected to open in November.