'We weren't given best-case scenario': N.S. truck driver diagnosed with aggressive form of cancer

The family of a truck driver in East Hants, N.S. says his life has taken a turn for the worse.

In May, 46-year-old Sean Taylor crashed his 18-wheeler on Nova Scotia's Kelly's Mountain.

It has since been determined he had a seizure before crashing into the ditch.

"It's been pretty hectic. We've had a lot happen from then to now,” said Cindy Taylor, Sean Taylor's wife. "We had different biopsies and tests done to figure out what it was and we got the bad news that he had three turmours in his head."

Sean Taylor has been diagnosed with glioblastoma – an aggressive type of cancer. His family says it affects his memory and he finds it hard to communicate.

He recently had brain surgery to help with swelling, but the family knows the outcome isn't favourable.

"We were given one to two years and that's best-case scenario," said Cindy Taylor. "We weren't given best-case scenario because we have not one, but three tumours."

The pair has an 11-year-old son, who has watched his father's condition deteriorate rapidly over the last three months.

Sean's work as a truck driver was the family’s primary source of income.

"Both of these guys and their son, Jacob, mean the world to me," said Charlotte Pike, a family friend. "I've known them for a number of years."

Friends of the family have come together and started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $3,000 so far. The goal is to reach $10,000 to help the family with bills and other costs.

"I've seen them (GoFundMe pages) work for other people in the past. Sean and Cindy are not public people, so for them to even be doing this interview, they're helpers normally," said Pike.

"It would be awesome if I didn't have to stress so much," said Cindy Taylor. "If I do have to take time off, what's going to happen to our house? Bills don't stop just because people get sick and can't work."

The family says they hope to use the money for one last family vacation – a chance to spend some very valuable time together.