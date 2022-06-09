'We will be prepared': Copping says COVID-19 cases will rise in colder months

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Alberta, the health minister said Thursday.

Between Tuesday, May 31 and Monday, June 6, the average positivity rate in the province based on PCR tests was 15.1 per cent, a decrease of two per cent from the previous week.

There were 816 people in hospital with 24 in the ICU.

“Barring the arrival of any new variant or sub-variant that behaves differently, we expect to see low transmission rates throughout the summer, especially as more activities move outside,” Health Minister Jason Copping said.

“We expect COVID to become more of a seasonal occurrence with higher rates in the colder months, similar to the annual flu season.”

The minister said the province is already planning ahead for the fall and winter months.

“I can assure you, we will be prepared.”

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced that 33 deaths reported between October 2021 and April 2022 that had previously been classified as COVID-19 deaths have been reclassified as non-COVID-19 deaths.

A total of 4,597 in Alberta have died from COVID-19 or COVID-19 related causes.

Hinshaw also said that less than 50 per cent of Albertans eligible to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have gotten the shot.

She urged anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.