Instead of asking customers for patience, this New Year’s Eve a Windsor cab company is endorsing the provincial government’s stay home recommendations.

Vet’s Cab general manager Walter Bezzina said he expects a much quieter night for drivers.

“New Year’s Eve celebrations will be just as strange as the rest of 2020 thanks to COVID-19,” said Bezzina in a statement to CTV News.

Bezzina said cab drivers have always looked forward to New Year's Eve like pizza delivery

drivers look forward to the Superbowl, or as a florist looks forward to Valentine's Day.

“Usually, our message to the riding public is to practice "patience" we do not think that is the operative word this year with the city in lockdown status,” added Bezzina.

Both the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and the Ontario government are asking residents to stick within their own households to ring in 2021.

“Vets Cab endorses and respects the governments "stay home, stay safe, overture,” said Bezzina.

Bezzina said one thing has not changed.

“Don’t drink and drive, we will be there when you need us,” he said.