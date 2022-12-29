'We will fight': Edmonton's Iranian community happy to see action on case of Flight PS752

Reza Akbari still remembers the shock and horror he felt while watching news coverage of Flight PS752, the downed plane that saw 176 people killed including 13 Edmontonians.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down the Ukrainian Airlines flight just minutes after takeoff on Jan. 8, 2020.

"It was a devastating moment. The downing of PS752 changed everyone's life, Iranian-Canadian community in particular," he told CTV News Edmonton Thursday.

Akbari represents the Iranian Heritage Society Of Edmonton.

Since that day, friends and families of the victims have been calling for justice and alleging that the shooting was intentional.

Now, Canada has joined Britain, Sweden and Ukraine in stating the same. The allies are calling for binding arbitration through a United Nations convention designed to protect commercial aircraft from attack.

"We are happy the four countries have come together finally and put us in the right action," Akbari said.

On Wednesday, Canada's International Coordination and Response Group issued a joint-statement with the other countries.

"We have requested that Iran submits to binding arbitration…of the dispute related to the downing of Flight 752 by two surface-to-air missiles…launched unlawfully and intentionally by members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Air Defence Unit," it says, in part.

In 2021, Iran issued a report calling the shooting human error.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board disagreed, arguing that the document was not good enough.

"We believe that the final report issued by Iran yesterday is incomplete," TSB Chair Kathy Fox said in March 2021.A year ago, Iran rejected any further negotiations with Canada and its allies.

"Iran has tried to hide the facts. They have not cooperated with investigators," said Amir Alavi with the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims.

Iran has six months to agree to binding arbitration. If it doesn't, the case can be referred to the international court of justice.

Edmontonian Javad Soliemani's wife Elnaz was on the flight.

“It is concrete action to take the Iranian regime to [the International Court of Justice]. We are happy but it is not enough. We look forward to next steps,” he wrote in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

The call for binding arbitration follows years of unsuccessful negotiations with the Iranian government in terms of reparations and holding those responsible to account.

"We fight three years. We will fight every single day ahead of us," Akbari said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa and The Canadian Press