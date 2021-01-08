Hundreds of marchers walked silently through Toronto's downtown core Friday, on the one-year anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

They carried larger-than-life signs with the faces of their loved ones; the pictures of the dead, marked by the words “truth” and “justice,” speaking loudly for them.

“We will never forgive, we will never forget,” said Meisam Salahi.

Salahi’s younger brother Mohsen, and his sister-in-law Masa Amirliravi, died aboard the doomed flight.

“I always tell everyone, I wish it was me, because my brother was very kind.”

Meanwhile, Binafsha Rassoli marched for her best friend, Mehraban Badiel, who was just 18-years-old when her plane was shot down, minutes after taking off from Tehran, Iran.

“The pain is still the same that it was the first day we heard about this tragic event.”

The Ukrainian airliner was struck by surface-to-air missiles just hours after Iran attacked two U.S. airbases in Iraq. Iran said the crash was due to “human error,” but the families say they don’t buy that explanation.

“I think every family member deserves an answer,” said Rassoli.

At various ceremonies today, all three levels of government spoke out against Iran’s lack of transparency and accountability.

“We will continue to work with you to get the justice that is so richly deserved — and needed — in order to just start to bring a degree of closure,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on to proclaim Jan. 8th a “national day to commemorate the victims of air disasters” in a pre-recorded speech aired over the noon-hour.

“Canada will not stand for anything less than a comprehensive and honest explanation from the Iranian government of what exactly happened. And we will continue to push for access to all the relevant evidence, and to insist on full accountability, to make sure we never forget the loss.”

Amirali Alavi, who lost his 50-year-old mother, Neda Sadighi, in the crash says Canada has been supportive. Still, he believes international governments need to take stronger action to force Iran to be accountable.

“We can’t let such a huge crime slide by. We need to stand up to the bully, and stand up for justice, and stand up for Canada, to be honest.”

The marchers carried 176 signs, one for each of the people who died aboard the downed Ukrainian plane. 55 Canadian citizens and 40 permanent residents were among those who died.