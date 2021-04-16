'We will never give up' Police make one arrest in Bradford hit-and-run involving two vehicles

Police arrested a Markham man in connection with a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was struck twice by two vehicles in Bradford back in January.

A 65-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after being hit while crossing West Park Avenue and Holland Street West on the evening of Jan. 22. Police say she was first struck by a white SUV and then a grey sedan seconds later.

According to police, neither driver remained at the scene. Investigators said both drivers knew they hit someone, adding that the first vehicle stopped, reversed and then took off.

The victim spent months in the hospital recovering from her injuries. She was recently released "to continue her recovery," police said.

Officers executed a search warrant on Thursday and arrested the person suspected of having driven the grey sedan.

South Simcoe Police charged a 51-year-old man with failing to stop after an accident that resulted in bodily harm and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Investigators are still trying to identify the driver of the white SUV.

"We are once again appealing to the driver of the white Range Rover to do the right thing. Contact a lawyer and surrender to police. We will never give up.

Several months have passed, and it's time for you, and anyone who may know about your involvement, to come forward and speak to us," said Det. Sgt. Kai Johnson of the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Police urge anyone with dash cam video or knowledge that could help in the case to come forward and contact the police or Crime Stoppers.