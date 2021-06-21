'We will run out of Pfizer': WECHU only offering Moderna

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit officials say as of Wednesday Moderna will be the primary vaccine provided at mass vaccination clinics across the region.

“We will run out of Pfizer,” says chief nursing officer, Theresa Marentette. “People will get whatever we have in stock.”

The Health Unit opened up eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine second doses this past Saturday to anyone who received their first dose prior to May 9.

“We heard from experts and looked at the real world data. Given the supply challenges, we are not in the position to guarantee any specific brand of COVID-19 vaccine,” says medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “Both of these mRNA vaccines are equally safe and equally good in protecting you from the COVID-19 virus.”

Marentette confirms the remaining Pfizer vaccines in the region have been set aside for youth aged 12 to 17.

“There are countries in the world who do not have vaccines at all,” reminds Ahmed. “Let’s separate choice from scientific recommendations…Get the first vaccine available.”

The Ministry of Health is looking to open up eligibility further on June 28.