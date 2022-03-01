'We will try to bring them here': Ukrainian families hope to bring loved ones to Victoria

The sounds of the Ukrainian national anthem soared through the air outside the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Monday, cutting through the rain.

The song was performed by Matthew Sedej, a classically trained violinist who was adopted from a Ukrainian orphanage by a Canadian couple 19 years ago.

“I would like to send out a message to all Ukrainians, that you're not alone,” said the 20-year-old.

That same message was sent from those same steps on Sunday, by folks showing their solidarity to the war-ravaged country and its people.

“Ukrainians are inspiring the world to stand up for what democracies mean,” said Ukrainian-Canadian Tamara Krawchenko, who spoke passionately at Sunday’s rally.

Victoria Grando, who runs Victoria's Ukrainian Cultural Centre was also at the rally. Her cousin and young family members live in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

They have been forced to seek refuge in bomb shelters and in the basement of their apartment over the past several days as Russian missile attacks on the capital have intensified.

Grando spoke with her cousin Monday morning, who said she's planning to leave the country with her family, joining more than 500,000 Ukrainians who have fled already.

Her cousin’s son-in-law will stay and fight the Russians, she said.

“That’s absolutely devastating, just devastating,” said Grando.

Her cousin planned to leave Kyiv on Tuesday and head to Poland, hoping to eventually end up on Vancouver Island.

“We will try to bring them here,” said Grando.

Ottawa pledged to provide more military aid to Ukraine on Monday, and also to make it easier for Ukrainians to come to Canada.

“We have bolstered our presence in the region and are fast-tracking our immigration applications for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Ukraine is everyone,” said Krawchenko. “We can all be Ukrainians. We can all make the good fight.”