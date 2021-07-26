'We worked very hard for this place': N.S. meat processing plant destroyed in major fire

Despite the efforts of more than a 100 firefighters from four Nova Scotia counties, a longtime meat processing plant in East Hants went up in flames overnight Sunday.

The Rawdon Fire Department says it got the call about a commercial fire around 10:08 p.m. to the 4200 block of Nova Scotia Trunk 14 in Upper Rawdon, but the four-building complex was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Large fire coming out of roof and back," Rawdon Deputy Fire Chief James Robinson told CTV News.

"Right now, the fire's under investigation. Undetermined causes," he added.

Twenty-eight fire departments wound-up responding to help fight the flames, and successfully protected the other buildings in the yard, including a house, a barn and a recycling depot.

It took about four hours to get the fire under control.

The processing plant, though, was a complete loss as it was reduced to a pile of smouldering rubble.

Nobody was injured, including a flock of sheep grazing in a pasture behind the property.

Area residents tell CTV News the plant had operated for many years before it shut down.

It was purchased and reopened a couple of years ago by new owners, operating it as Scotian Meat Market Ltd.

Originally from Iraq, the owners' son says his parents are devastated by the loss.

"Not too well. We worked very hard for this place," said Adam Kasey.

"We've been renovating it for two years. We got our licence just in February. We got a licence as a red meat processing plant."

Business has been very good, said Kasey, confirming the family recently opened a storefront business in the Halifax area, but no decision has been made about rebuilding the plant on the site.

"Nothing right now," he said. "We're still sort of just trying to digest it."

Investigators could be seen climbing over portions of the rubble on Monday, looking for a possible cause.

Robinson agreed the fire is a significant hit for the area.

"I would say quite a substantial loss for the community. It's been here for a good many years," he said.