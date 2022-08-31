Weak tornado touched down in Guelph, says Northern Tornadoes Project
The Northern Ontario Tornadoes Project (NTP) said a weak supercell tornado formed near Guelph during an Aug. 25 storm.
The tornado was classified as an EF0, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale.
The report said the EF0 tornado – which is the weakest classification – occurred in the afternoon near Darbyville just east of Guelph.
“No damage has been reported at this time, and initial satellite imagery review revealed no visible damage,” the report reads.
“The tornado's funnel cloud was seen by multiple witnesses, including a private drone operator in Guelph who was able to capture the funnel cloud to the surface without obstruction,” the report reads.
The NTP is a partnership between Western University and ImpactWX with the aim to detect tornadoes throughout Canada.
This is the second EF0 tornado to occur this month in the Guelph area. The national weather agency's latest damage survey suggests an EFO downburst occurred in Elora on Aug. 3.
