Weapon and drug charges laid after Lakeshore ‘road rage’ incident

A “road rage” incident has led to multiple charges for two Windsor residents after allegedly wielding a replica firearm at another driver.

OPP responded to the incident around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday after it was reported a gun was displayed on Highway 401 westbound at Puce Road in Lakeshore.

With help from the Tecumseh detachment, police later found the involved vehicle and suspects on Manning Road at County Road 42. The driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident.

Police say there were no injuries or property damage.

As a result of the investigation, investigators seized a replica firearm and illegal drugs.

Two 22-year-olds from Windsor were both charged with:

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition CC 86(1)

Assault with A Weapon CC 267(a)

Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose CC 88

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid (other than heroin) CDSA 4(1)

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call the Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)