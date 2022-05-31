Weapon and drugs taken off the streets of Sarnia, Ont.

Two people caught smoking in front of a no smoking sign in Sarnia, has yielded weapons, drugs and cash, according to police.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, officers on patrol saw the alleged offenders in front of the “no smoking” sign at a local coffee shop in the area of Indian Road and Confederation Street.

When an officer approached the two and questioned them, it was found that one of them was wanted on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

Police say the person was arrested and in turn. During a search of the person, the officer located a satchel containing a .22 calibre revolver, ammunition and suspected fentanyl.

The 45-year-old of no fixed address is facing the following charges:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carry concealed weapon

Careless storage of firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Fail to comply with weapons prohibition order - firearm x 5

Fail to comply with weapons prohibition order – ammunition x 5

Fail to comply with judicial release order x 3

Fail to comply with recognizance x 3

According to police, it was also later determined that the accused was in possession of approximately 22 grams fentanyl with an estimated street value $4,390.