Weapon, drug offences keep Timmins Police busy this week

It has been a busy few days for the Timmins Police Service, who acted on two warrants Wednesday and Thursday.

“A search warrant was executed yesterday (Wednesday) at a Birch Street North address where the police located and seized a loaded handgun, ammunition, a prohibited magazine (cut comma) and a quantity of heroin,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The 42-year-old suspect was arrested and is facing a dozen charges, including three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number and possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

In a separate incident early Thursday morning, police arrested a 45-year-old resident of the city, also on drug and weapons charges.

“While on patrol, a Timmins police officer observed a pedestrian and recognized him as being a person currently wanted on the strength of an arrest warrant,” police said in a news release.

After confirming the warrant, the pedestrian was arrested on Cedar Street South.

During a search of the suspect police seized a pellet gun, brass knuckles and quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamines, along with other drug paraphernalia.

The 45-year-old is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of prohibited or restricted weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with an undertaking.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.

Both accused remain in police custody pending bail hearings scheduled for Thursday in Timmins.