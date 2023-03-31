iHeartRadio

Weapon seized, charges laid after assault at Montcalm: LPS


A London police vehicle is seen at Montcalm Seconday School after reports of an assault and weapons investigation on March 30, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

A hammer has been seized and charges have been laid following an assault investigation at Montcalm Secondary School.

As previously reported, police responded to the school on Highbury Avenue around 10 a.m. for a weapons investigation.

A victim sustained minor injuries.

An 18 year old is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

