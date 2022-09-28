iHeartRadio

Weapon seized in Woodstock, Ont.


A Woodstock man is facing criminal charge after a shooting investigation.

Police say they were called on Sunday about a man shooting a gun at a house on Anne Street.

Officers seized an M4-style pellet rifle and arrested a 46-year-old man.

According to police, he's been charged with careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

