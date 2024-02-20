Weapons, ammunition seized, 8 people charged with firearms offences in the Sault

Eight people have been charged with weapons offences after Sault police raised a Wellington Street East residence Feb. 18.

Police executed the search warrant around 4:20 p.m. and found 116 rounds of ammunition, a long gun, three different rifles, a sawed-off shotgun and a double-barrel shotgun.

The suspects are ages 29, 30, 33, 30, 30, 31, 31 and 39. Each faces dozens of weapons-related charges. All but two have been remanded into custody.

The two that have been released have an April 8 court date in the Sault.