Weapons and ammunition seized, man arrested following SWAT operation: Regina police

A Regina man is facing several charges following a police investigation involving the deployment of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) on July 29.

Officers executed a search warrant on a residence on the 400 block of Froom Crescent, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police suspected there were firearms in the residence, so members of the RPS SWAT unit were involved in the operation.

The people inside the house refused to come outside at first, but eventually complied with requests from police.

A 34-year-old man was among those in the house. According to RPS, he was wanted on a warrant out of B.C. for charges of aggravated assault.

Police discovered a loaded, sawed off .22 calibre rifle, as well various types of ammunition in their search of the house.

The 34-year-old Regina man is now facing nine charges included possession of a prohibited firearm, breach of probation, and possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.