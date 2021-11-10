Weapons and drugs seized by Lethbridge police, 3 people arrested
Three people are facing charges after Lethbridge police seized weapons and drugs while investigating reports of suspicious activity late Monday.
Police were called to an alley in the 2500 block of 13th Avenue N. about 11:30 p.m. and three people were arrested in a detached garage after officers seized a small quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
A number of weapons were also seized, including 11 throwing knives, plastic knuckles, bear spray and a pellet gun.
Nevada Vander Meer, 27, of Lethbridge, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. He also had 10 outstanding warrants.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.
Natasha Bree Smith, 23, of Glenwood, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
She was released for a scheduled court appearance on Feb. 17, 2022.
Renee Star Oka, 27, of Lethbridge, was also arrested on outstanding warrants.
Police say additional charges could be laid.
-
New guidelines ease COVID-19 restrictions in federal workplaces in Ottawa-GatineauTreasury Board President Mona Fortier says new 'occupational health guidance' from Health Canada will allow more public servants to "work together in larger numbers in federal work settings."
-
Spectators invited to attend Remembrance Day services in OttawaCanadians will gather alongside veterans and serving military personnel at cenotaphs across Ottawa and eastern Ontario today to mark Remembrance Day.
-
Fort Macleod RCMP looking for public assistance in theft of stolen equipmentFort Macleod RCMP are looking for public assistance in locating a stolen flatbed truck, forklift and dump trailer.
-
Report finds coal 'not in public interest' as Alberta delays final policy decisionThe province's coal policy committee says it will take until the end of the year to review public feedback on its review of mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.
-
Edmonton's holiday tree arrives at Churchill SquareDowntown Edmonton is about to get a lot more festive.
-
Island Legion desperately seeking new locationThe Saanich Peninsula branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is looking for a new home, and it's asking the public for help finding one.
-
Report in Sudbury recommends closing two RV dumping sitesFor the past two years, recreational vehicle (RV) dumping sites in the Valley and Chelmsford have been closed due to safety and operational concerns.
-
'Those are our ancestors in the sky:' Sacred beliefs about the Northern LightsAlbertans have been spoiled with a lot of sightings of the Northern Lights recently but not everyone believes you should actually look at the Aurora Borealis.
-
B.C. paramedics understaffed by up to 40 per cent daily due to burnout, injuries, vacanciesEach day, up to 40 per cent of scheduled paramedic positions in British Columbia are unfilled due to burnout, injuries and unfilled job vacancies, CTV News Vancouver has learned.