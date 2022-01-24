Weapons and drugs seized in London, Ont.

A London man is facing several charges after London police seized drugs, firearms and ammunition.

According to a release, around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, an officer saw a U-Haul truck come to a stop on Sevellia Park Place.

After speaking to the driver, the officer learned he was a disqualified driver.

After arresting him and searching the vehicle, police seized the following items:

Sawed-off .22 calibre rifle

Ten 12-gauge shotgun shells

Two (2) .22 calibre rounds

378 grams of cannabis, value $3,780

54 capsules of suspected 100 mg morphine sulfate, value $540

6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, value $420

21 tablets of suspected 8 mg hydromorphone, value $210

A 29-year-old is charged with multiple offences including possessing a loaded/unloaded firearm, careless storage of a firearm and occupy motor vehicle with firearm.