Weapons and drugs seized in London, Ont.

Items seized by LPS Guns and Gangs Section at a residence on Hamilton Road in London, Ont. on Wednesday August 24, 2022 (Source: London Police Service)

A search warrant was executed after police were called in regard to a group of individuals allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Wednesday, the residence was searched by the LPS Guns and Gangs section, and the following items were seized:

  • Loaded handgun
  • 44 grams of fentanyl
  • 50 grams of methamphetamine
  • Approximately $1840 in Canadian money
  • Approximately $18,700 total drug value

Two 18-year-olds and a 55-year-old from Toronto have been charged with:

  • Two counts trafficking methamphetamine
  • Two counts trafficking fentanyl
  • Possession of prohibited firearm without a licence
  • Process loaded firearm
  • Careless storage of a firearm and ammunition
  • Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

The accused will be appearing in London court at the end of September.

