Weapons and drugs seized in South London: Police
London police said an investigation resulted in four men being arrested on Friday early morning.
Police said at approx. 5:00 a.m. a citizen advised police of a social media post created locally which involved two men and multiple weapons.
In response, several officers investigated and attended a hotel in the city’s South end.
As a result 4 men were arrested and the following items were seized:
• Replica hand gun
• Brass knuckles
• Prohibit flick knife and various other knifes
• Fentanyl and a variety of other drugs
At this time all suspects are in police custody, as such they do not pose any risk to public safety.
This investigation is on-going and further details will be made public once the investigation is finalized.
WEAPONS & DRUGS SEIZED IN SOUTH END
LND, ON
On 02/04/2021 A police investigation resulted 4 males were being arrested & the following items seized:
•Replica hand gun
•Brass knuckles
•Prohibit flick knife & various other knifes
•Fentanyl and a variety of other drugs pic.twitter.com/xZeSYSzpHi