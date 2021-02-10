A 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after officers found weapons and open liquor in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Portage la Prairie, Man.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, RCMP saw a car without licence plates travelling west on Saskatchewan Avenue at Fifth Street Northwest. RCMP added when the car passed the officer, the vehicle didn’t have its rear taillights on.

The vehicle was stopped at Lorne Avenue and Eighth Street Northwest. The driver of the car, who was the only person in the vehicle, had no identification or licence, and allegedly gave a false name to the officer.

Two shotgun shells were seen behind the driver’s seat of the car. RCMP said when the car was searched, two loaded firearms and an extendable baton, a prohibited weapon, were discovered, along with open alcohol.

The male was taken into RCMP custody and identified at the station, and allegedly continued to give a false name to officers. When he was identified, RCMP learned the man was on conditions, which included not possessing firearms, not consuming alcohol and abiding by a curfew.

Jordan James McIvor of Sandy Bay First Nation was charged with multiple weapons-related offences, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unsafe storage of firearms. He was also charged with two counts of obstructing a peace officer and five counts of failure to comply.

McIvor is also facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act for not having a licence and a charge under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act for having open alcohol in the vehicle.

McIvor is in custody. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.