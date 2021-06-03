Weapons arrest causes Saskatoon school to go into brief perimeter lockdown

Saskatoon police responded to an altercation involving weapons Thursday that led a nearby elementary school into a brief perimeter lockdown.

At 11:40 a.m., patrol officers responded to a park in the 300 block of Avenue N South.

Someone had reported that there was a gun involved in an altercation between a man and a woman. Officers arrested the suspects at 20th Street West and Avenue P South.

The 25-year-old man had a sawed-off rifle and a collapsible baton and the 26-year-old woman had an imitation firearm and pepper spray.

During the incident, an elementary school went into a perimeter lockdown.

No one was injured.