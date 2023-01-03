iHeartRadio

Weapons call investigation in Woodstock


(Source: CTV News file photo)

Woodstock police are continuing to investigate after responding to a weapons call on New Year ’s Day.

A section of Orchard Road near Braeside Street was closed for about eight hours as police entered a residence on Orchard.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was arrested but later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

