Weapons call leads to charges against London man

A weapons call on Wednesday has led to charges for a London man.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police said a security guard called 9-1-1 after seeing a man go into a business in the area of Clarke road and Dundas Street carrying a gun case.

When police arrived, they found the man inside the business and he was arrested.

During a search, officers found a pellet gun inside the gun case as well as drugs on the suspect, who was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with fail to comply with release order, breach of recognizance and possession of schedule I substance.