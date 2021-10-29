No charges after weapons call and lockdown at Woodstock, Ont. schools

No charges have been laid after a weapons call on Friday morning that saw schools in Woodstock, Ont. put into lockdown as a precaution.

Woodstock police responded to Cromwell Street between Berwick Street and Clarke Street North for reports of two males with a firearm around 10:30 a.m.

Officials said in a statement, "Schools in the area were notified and entered into lockdown for precautionary reasons, however the schools were unrelated to the call. There is no concern for public safety."

Two teens, ages 16 and 18, were arrested in connection with the call, but were released after police found the males were returning from a hunting trip.