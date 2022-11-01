Weapons call prompts two Brandon schools to enter lockdown

A weapons call in a Brandon neighbourhood prompted two nearby schools to go into lockdown procedures on Tuesday, according to the Brandon School Division.

According to a letter from Superintendent Mathew Gustafson, at approximately 10 a.m., they were advised by Brandon Police that they were investigating an incident in the area of Maryland Park School and Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School.

“Brandon Police Service advised Maryland Park School and Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School to initiate lockdown procedures until the matter could be resolved,” Gustafson said in the letter.

“Maryland Park School and Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School staff were able to quickly move over 1,900 individuals into a secure environment. Bus routes were diverted from the area and emergency protocols were activated.”

According to Staff Sgt. Kevin Loewen with Brandon Police, officers were responding to a dispute on Cornwallis Crescent, and were told that several people left the home and may have had firearms.

Loewen said they also received information that a person with a firearm may have been inside Crocus Plains School, prompting police to conduct a search of the school.

“As the investigation continued, it became evident that the information was inaccurate that there was no person in the school with a weapon, and that person did not attend to the school,” he said.

According to Gustafson, the two schools moved out of lockdown status at 11:35 a.m. Students were allowed to leave the school, and staff monitored the entrances and exits.

Loewen said four people were arrested in the area and at least two weapons were recovered. The four remain in custody and charges are pending. Loewen added the investigation into the incident continues.