Weapons come out after bar fight in Elliot Lake spirals out of control

A bar fight involving several people spilled into the parking lot of an Elliot Lake bar Sept. 4, where a handgun and a knife were drawn.

In a news release Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said they were called at 2 a.m. about a disturbance on Philip Walk.

"The complainant reported a fight had ensued between numerous people inside and was now outside in the parking lot," the release said.

"Once outside, threats were made with a knife and a handgun. Police arrived a short time afterwards, but the suspects had departed in a black car. Numerous people were identified and arrested."

So far, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. A 26-year-old woman is charged with operating a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside, and accessory after the fact to a criminal offence.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Oct. 11.

A 25-year-old man from Huron Shores is charged with several offences, including assault with a weapon, weapons possession, uttering threats and three counts of not abiding by release conditions.

And a 21-year-old man from York is charged with offences including firearms possession, carrying a concealed weapon, trafficking and weapons possession.

Both men were being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

"The investigation is continuing and further information will be provided when it becomes available," police said.