A weapons call in the city has ended without incident, Greater Sudbury Police said Friday evening.

"Incident has been resolved peacefully and criminal investigation is continuing," police tweeted. "More updates pending."

Original story:

There's currently a heavy police presence at the corner of Ash and Pine streets in Greater Sudbury.

"Officers are on scene in relation to a reported weapons complaint at a residential building," police tweeted Friday afternoon. "Emergency response unit and patrol officers have the area contained. We are asking that community members avoid the area."

CTV's Jaime McKee is at the scene and reports the incident is taking place at the corner of Ash and Reginald streets. This story will be updated as more information comes available.