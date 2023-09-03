Weapons complaint leads to two arrests in northern Ont.

An 18-year-old man and another youth from northern Ontario are facing multiple charges following an incident on Thursday evening, police say.

Officers with the Moosonee detachment received a report of an incident involving weapons about 8:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release.

As a result of the investigation two people were arrested.

The 18-year-old is charged with recklessly discharging a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

“Additionally, a youth, who cannot be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged,” said police.

The youth is charged with mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

Both accused were remanded into custody following a bail hearing.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.