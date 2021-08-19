Weapons, drugs, fake IDs seized after traffic stop in North Vancouver: RCMP

Multiple charges have been approved against a man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, weapons, fake IDs and possible gun-making supplies, police in West Vancouver said Thursday.

The West Vancouver Police Department issued a statement more than a month after the July 17 incident, saying one of its officers was driving through North Vancouver that day when he pulled someone over on Main Street. The officer discovered the driver, who was from North Vancouver, had two arrest warrants against him.

Police arrested the suspect, searched his vehicle, and found a loaded handgun, other weapons and drugs packed for sale. Investigators also discovered what they referred to as "police-like equipment," including a fake police badge, holster and gun belt.

Police said some of those items were found in secret compartments.

A few days later, on July 22, police completed a search warrant on the suspect's home. During their search, investigators found and seized weapons, fake IDs, what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia.

They also found "items consistent with the manufacturing of firearms, including 3D printers," WVPD's statement said.

"Obviously, the guns and drugs, especially the way they were concealed, cause us concern," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in the news release.

"The added presence of police-like items and things like 3D printers, elevates our level of concern."

Police said they haven't confirmed any connection to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, but the investigation is ongoing.

In its statement, WVPD said several charges have been approved against 31-year-old Thomas Barewski.

Those charges include three counts of possessing a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm and possession of identity documents.