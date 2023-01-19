Weapons, drugs seized from Johnson Street facility yet again, VicPD says

For the second time in less than a month, Victoria police have seized drugs and weapons from a temporary housing facility on Johnson Street.

The latest seizure came on Jan. 10, according to a statement from the Victoria Police Department issued Wednesday.

On that date, officers from the VicPD General Investigative Services Unit were joined by the heavily armed Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team in a search of a suite in the building on Johnson Street's 800 block.

Inside the unit, police found and seized two firearms, 1.4 kilograms of suspected drugs – including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine – and cash. One of the weapons, a handgun, was loaded, police said.

One man was arrested at the scene, VicPD said, adding that he was released pending charges related to firearms and drug trafficking.

Last week's incident came just three weeks after officers executed a search warrant in the same building and seized two guns, two kilograms of drugs and more than $50,000 in cash.

A man and a woman were arrested in that incident, and police are recommending firearms and drug trafficking charges against them.

"Just one week after this incident, the male suspect returned to the building and threatened to shoot staff with a gun," VicPD said in their release Wednesday.

"The man was arrested and no firearm was located, though he was found to be in the possession of approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine and $3,500 in cash. Investigators are recommending charges of intimidation and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking."

Back in July, police executed two search warrants in the same building simultaneously, according to VicPD. Those searches yielded "a cache of weapons," including a loaded handgun, a shotgun, ammunition, replica firearms, a Taser-style conducted energy weapon, a ballistic vest, brass knuckles, axes, batons and "miscellaneous firearms parts," police said.

A man and a woman were arrested in that incident.

“To seize firearms from any supportive housing location is unacceptable and to seize this number of firearms is extremely troubling,” said VicPD Chief Del Manak, in the release.

“These weapons are being used to exploit some of the most vulnerable members of our community, and the level of violent crime we are seeing here is a significant risk to residents and staff. I want to reassure our community that VicPD are working closely with our partners to address these ongoing safety concerns.”

All of the files remain under investigation, police said, adding that anyone with information should contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.