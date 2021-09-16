Weapons, drugs seized from Midland, Ont. motel

Southern Georgian Bay OPP seized a quantity of drugs and weapons from a motel room on Yonge Street and Keller Drive in Midland, Ont.

The Community Street Crime Unit, OPP, K-9, Crime Unit, OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team, and the OPP Tactics and Rescue unit searched the room Tuesday night as part of a controlled drugs and substances act investigation.

Police said they found a quantity of cocaine, oxycodone pills, hunting knives and swords, money and other drug paraphernalia in the room.

A 54-year-old Midland man was charged with drug trafficking, possession of dangerous weapons, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The man was released and will appear in a Midland court in November.